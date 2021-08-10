Brokers Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.20.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$180.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$58.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$186.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last ninety days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

