Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $88,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 163,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,926,870 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

