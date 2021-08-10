Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

