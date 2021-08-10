Brookstone Capital Management Takes $47,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 147,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

