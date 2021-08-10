BSCView Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $246,098.54 and approximately $12,265.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00146765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.15 or 1.00069888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00818830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

