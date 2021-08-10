BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%.

BSQUARE stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

