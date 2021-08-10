BTIG Research Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$123.25.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$116.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$37.51 and a 12 month high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

