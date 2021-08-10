Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of -2.10. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.