Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

