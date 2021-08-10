BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. 412,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

