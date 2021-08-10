BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BWXT stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. 9,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,524. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

