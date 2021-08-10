Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.59 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CABO traded up $29.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,993.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,981. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,880.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,195.38.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

