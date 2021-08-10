Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ELY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 2.12.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
