Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.