Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.