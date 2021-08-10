Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.64.

CNQ opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

