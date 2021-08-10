Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.01.

CGC opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

