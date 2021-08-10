Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 177.70 ($2.32). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,338,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.31).

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

