Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,389 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 976.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 917.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

