Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 603 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

