Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.25

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $169.82, with a volume of 39870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

