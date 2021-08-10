Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

