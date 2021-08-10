Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88.
Capital Properties Company Profile
