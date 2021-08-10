Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.