Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

CARA traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,389. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

