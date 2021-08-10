Cardinal Health (CAH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/5/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

7/13/2021 – Cardinal Health was given a new $57.44 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

