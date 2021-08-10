Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.