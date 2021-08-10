CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report sales of $74.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.39 million to $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.18 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $357.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,787. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.56 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,222,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.