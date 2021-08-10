CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sells $155,550.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,069,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

