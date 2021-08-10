CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $98,293.12 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 1,069,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

