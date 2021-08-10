Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

