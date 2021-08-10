Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $187.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

