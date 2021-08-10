Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 310,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

