Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.86. 2,163,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.