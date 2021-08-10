Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SQ traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.11. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 244.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.
SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
