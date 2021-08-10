Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.11. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 244.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.