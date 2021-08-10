Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.60. 74,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

