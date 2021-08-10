Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

