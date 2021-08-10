Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 235 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $306.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -283.79, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,544 shares of company stock worth $33,941,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

