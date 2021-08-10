Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

BSMM stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

