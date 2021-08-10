Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

