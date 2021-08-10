Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

