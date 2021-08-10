Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,480 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Sotera Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.