Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

