Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

