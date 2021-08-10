Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CASA. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $616.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last three months. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $132,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

