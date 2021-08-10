Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

CAS stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,573.61.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

