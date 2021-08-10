CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.