Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

CSTL stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 271,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

