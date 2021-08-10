Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.
CSTL stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 271,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.