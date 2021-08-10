Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Hits $15,127.16

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Castle has a total market cap of $15,127.16 and approximately $85.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00383601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01083309 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

