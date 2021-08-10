Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.18 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 657,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

