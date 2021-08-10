Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Issues Earnings Results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 58,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,516. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATB. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

